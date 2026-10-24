Doctors perform landmark lower jaw reconstt surgery at SMGS Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: In a notable milestone for advanced maxillofacial surgery across Jammu, doctors have successfully executed a complex reconstructive procedure to restore the lower jaw of a patient suffering from a severe mandibular tumour at SMGS Hospital.

The procedure involved the removal of half of the mandible through a surgery known as hemimandibulectomy, followed by reconstruction using a fibula free flap—a specialized microsurgical technique where bone and skin from the lower leg are transferred to successfully rebuild the affected jaw.

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The surgical team comprised Dr Roopav Nargotra, Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; Dr Sanjay Bhagat; Dr Amrit Pal Singh; Assistant Professor Dr Bushra Rehman, Registrar; and Dr Sanjay Dhar, Plastic Surgeon, GMC Jammu.

This procedure represents a major advancement in the management of complex maxillofacial conditions, particularly tumours requiring extensive removal of the jaw. Such surgeries demand meticulous planning, specialized surgical expertise and close coordination between maxillofacial and plastic surgery teams.

This achievement marks a vital step forward for advanced oral and maxillofacial surgery in Jammu, bringing highly specialized reconstructive treatment to patients who may otherwise need to seek such care at centres outside the region.