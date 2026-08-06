Doctors Forum announces indefinite statewide strike from midnight over MMC registration proposal for BHMS doctors

MUMBAI, Aug 5 : The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on Wednesday announced an indefinite statewide strike beginning from midnight in protest against the Maharashtra government's proposal to grant Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to homoeopathy practitioners.

In a statement, MARD said emergency and casualty services would continue during the initial 24 hours in the interest of patient safety. However, outpatient departments (OPDs), routine clinical duties and academic activities at government medical college hospitals across Maharashtra will remain suspended during the strike.

The association said that despite several rounds of discussions with the state government and the concerned authorities, it had not received any satisfactory assurance regarding the implementation of the BHMS-CCMP (Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology) policy.

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MARD maintained that in the absence of a clear legal and regulatory framework, and with the matter currently pending before the courts, it had decided to launch an indefinite statewide agitation from midnight of August 5.

The association reiterated its opposition to the proposed policy, contending that it raises concerns over patient safety and the regulatory framework governing the practice of modern medicine.

Following this, city police has deployed heavy police bandobast. A large number of doctors today protested in the compound of government run J J Hospital. A protest rally is also plan on Aug 6 at Mumbai Azad Maidan here.

(UNI)