Do Not Unnecessarily Remove Street Vendors During Festive Season; Provide Alternative Vending Spaces: NHRC

New Delhi, Oct 5: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday directed all States and Union Territories to ensure the protection of the livelihoods and human rights of local vendors, street vendors, hawkers, potters and small traders in view of the upcoming Navratri, Diwali and Chhath Puja festivities.

According to a press release issued by the organisation, the matter relates to complaints regarding the alleged unnecessary removal of local vendors and hawkers in various cities, seizure of their goods, imposition of fines and harassment. During last year’s festive season, the NHRC bench headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognizance of the matter and directed the concerned States and local authorities to examine the allegations and take necessary action.

This year, upon observing that the intervention of the Commission was again required to ensure the protection of the livelihoods and human rights of local vendors during the festive season, the Commission issued fresh directions to all States and Union Territories.

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The NHRC has directed that during Navratri, Diwali and Chhath Puja, local vendors should not be unnecessarily evicted or deprived of their livelihoods. Where vacating a location is necessary on account of fire safety or public safety, suitable alternative vending spaces should be provided.

The Commission has further directed that vendors’ goods should not be arbitrarily seized or subjected to unnecessary action, and that complaints of harassment, extortion or undue interference should be dealt with in accordance with law.

NHRC has also asked the local administration to promote local vendors, traditional occupations and locally manufactured products in the spirit of “Vocal for Local.”

The Commission has directed the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to ensure wide circulation of these directions among District Magistrates, municipal authorities, police and other concerned officials, and to ensure their effective implementation.

NHRC has directed that additional/complete Action Taken Reports in pending matters be submitted by 18 October 2026. (Agencies)