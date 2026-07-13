DNWCC demands construction of reservoir to augment water supply

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Durga Nagar Welfare Coordination Committee (DNWCC) today demanded construction of one more water reservoir for one thousand gallons at Durga Nagar to augment water supply for which the proposal has been already sanctioned.

The Committee said the issue was taken up with the Jal Shakti Minister, Javed Rana, and Additional Chief Secretary, Shalin Kabra by it earlier. The Committee appealed them to sanction the funds so that the construction work of reservoir is taken into hand.

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The Committee further demanded immediate release of funds for installation of two motors to make the pipeline from CPS Muthi to Muthi village functional.

The Committee president Sanjay Ganjoo, Behari Lal Raina, general secretaries C. L. Dhar, (members ) Surinder Pandita, Ravinder Bhat, Vesh Nath Raina, Chand Ji Ambardar, Jawahir Lal Raina, Ravinder Bhan and others in the meeting said that the pipes have been laid and the scheme is defunct due to non installation of two motors for which funds needed to be sanctioned.

They said the proposal in this regard is lying with the Government.

They said the Committee has been relentlessly pursuing the long-pending issues of uninterrupted electricity and water supply.

The meeting expressed its satisfaction over the assurance of the PDD authorities who shifted entire service line on MU 9 which is the essential feeder and dedicated for distribution of water that water supply in the area will improve considerably.

It complimented MD JPDCL and SE JPDCL for the same and expressed the hope that the other demands of the area will also be settled.