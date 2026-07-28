DMRR&R frames five-pronged roadmap for strengthening Disaster Management across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today assessed the progress achieved by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR) on the implementation of its comprehensive five-pronged roadmap for strengthening the disaster management framework across the districts of J&K.

The meeting besides ACS PWD; Principal Secretary, Home; and Commandant, SDRF was attended by Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD; Divisional Commissioners; Secretary, RDD; Commissioner, JMC/SMC; Director, IMD; Chief Engineer, I&FC; Representatives from BRO, NHAI, NHIDCL and other concerned officers. Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through virtual mode.

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During the meeting, the Chief Secretary conducted a comprehensive review of the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the decisions taken during the previous review meetings and assessed the progress achieved by various departments in implementing key disaster risk reduction initiatives.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that investments made in disaster risk reduction today would significantly reduce future economic losses, safeguard critical infrastructure and save precious human lives. He called upon all departments to adopt a whole-of-government approach in implementing the roadmap and work to build a safer, more resilient and disaster-ready Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasising the urgent need for strengthening disaster resilience in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Secretary observed that the Union Territory remains highly vulnerable to a wide spectrum of natural hazards including earthquakes, floods, landslides, cloudbursts, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), avalanches and forest fires. He said that our strategic geographical location demands a proactive, scientific and future-oriented disaster management framework capable of reducing risks before disasters occur.

While speaking the Principal Secretary, DMRR&R, Chandraker Bharti stated that substantial progress has been made on several priority initiatives, including formulation of Standard Operating Procedures under the Disaster Management Act, preparation of Detailed Project Reports for landslide mitigation measures in vulnerable districts.

Additionally he revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding is being finalised with the Geological Survey of India for establishment of a comprehensive landslide forecasting system across Jammu and Kashmir. He also threw light on the progress achieved in initiation of Digital Terrain Modelling (DTM) and Digital Elevation Modelling (DEM) for highly vulnerable districts, strengthening of flood protection measures, submission of mitigation projects by District Disaster Management Authorities and advancement of several institutional reforms aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness across the Union Territory.

Concluding the meeting, the Chief Secretary underscored that building disaster resilience is not merely a response mechanism but a critical component of sustainable development, calling upon all stakeholders to work collectively towards creating a safer, climate-resilient and disaster-ready Jammu and Kashmir capable of effectively anticipating, mitigating and responding to future disasters.