DM, SSP Doda chair NCORD meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 29: District Magistrate Doda, Krishan Lal and Senior Superintendent of Police Doda, Kartik Shrotriya today jointly chaired a meeting of the District Level Committee under the National Coordination Committee for Drug Law Enforcement (NCORD) to review measures being taken to curb drug abuse and strengthen enforcement against the illegal drug trade in the district.

The meeting held a detailed review of the prevailing drug situation, enforcement activities, preventive measures, awareness programmes and inter-departmental coordination to tackle the menace of drug abuse.

Advertisement

During the meeting, various issues were discussed including installation of CCTV cameras at vulnerable spots, action against drug peddlers, strengthening of surveillance and intensification of awareness programmes.

District Social Welfare Officer, Doda briefed the chair about the detailed Action Taken Report on the directions issued during the previous NCORD meeting. He also highlighted the achievements under the anti-drug drive including training of counsellors, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns and other initiatives undertaken under the Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign.

The District Magistrate stressed the need for a coordinated and sustained approach involving all concerned departments to prevent drug abuse, particularly among youth. He directed the officers to intensify awareness activities in educational institutions and vulnerable areas and ensure effective implementation of measures aimed at making the district drug-free.

SSP Doda stressed the need for strict action against illicit cultivation, possession, transportation and supply of narcotic substances. He directed that information regarding illicit cultivation and the transportation of narcotic substances through courier services be promptly shared with the concerned officers and SHOs. He called for enhanced surveillance, intelligence sharing and close coordination among enforcement agencies to identify and dismantle drug networks.

The DM and SSP called upon all stakeholders to work collectively towards creating a safe and drug-free environment in the district, with special focus on protecting young people from the harmful effects of substance abuse.

The meeting was attended by ACD Doda, DSWO Doda, concerned BMOs, Narcotics Officers, Agriculture Officers and other concerned officials. ADC Bhaderwah, SDMs, Tehsildars, BDOs and Police Officers participated virtually.