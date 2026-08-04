DM Shopian orders mandatory installation of CCTVs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The District Magistrate Shopian today ordered the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras at commercial establishments and public institutions across the district within 14 days, citing persistent security threats and the need to strengthen surveillance for crime prevention and public safety.

The authorities said failure to comply with the order will invite legal action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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Issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, the order covers banks, financial institutions, ATMs, jewellery shops, petrol pumps, shopping complexes, restaurants, hotels, eateries, garment and retail showrooms, markets, educational institutions, religious places, transport hubs, hospitals and other offices that either handle cash or regularly witness large public gatherings of more than 50 people.

The order states that many such establishments remain outside adequate surveillance coverage despite being vulnerable to criminal activity.

District Magistrate Shishir Gupta said CCTV surveillance has become indispensable for deterring unlawful acts, enabling real-time crime detection and providing crucial evidence during investigations.

It also notes that high-level security review meetings have repeatedly stressed the urgent need to install CCTV cameras at vulnerable and high-footfall locations across J&K.

According to the order, such establishments have historically been targeted by criminal, anti-social and anti-national elements, resulting in loss of life and damage to public and private property.

Under the directions, CCTV cameras must cover approach roads, entry and exit points, and parking areas up to a distance of 40 metres.