DM Jammu for speedy delivery of ex-gratia to victims of natural disasters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: District Magistrate Jammu Minga Sherpa today directed for speedy delivery of ex gratia relief to victims of natural disaster. He also emphasised on adopting a clear standard operating procedure and a well-defined chain of command to minimise losses during the natural calamities.

Chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA), the DM called for strengthening the response mechanism by equipping the response teams with modern tools and communication systems. "A reliable communication system and safety gear equipment are vital for effective emergency response" he said and directed the stakeholder agencies to hold mock drills on regular intervals.

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He directed the concerned officials to conduct surveys of vulnerable locations for better preparedness and keep the Civil Defence volunteers ready to meet any challenge.

The meeting discussed material and logistical requirements, while the DM stressed on immediate procurement of some of them. Strategic locations and advance arrangements for emergency facilities were also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh; Additional District Magistrates Ansuya Jamwal and Ishita Rathi; Chief Medical Officer Dr Narinder Bhutyal; Chief Planning Officer Ajaypal Singh; Assistant Commissioner General Sania Haq Khan and officers from the Fire and Emergency Department, State Disaster Response Force and Civil Defence, besides Sub-Divisional Magistrates, tehsildars and others concerned.