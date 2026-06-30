DM Doda Orders Mandatory Disclosure Of Tenant Details
JAMMU, June 30: District Magistrate Doda, Krishan Lal, has ordered mandatory disclosure of details of all tenants, domestic helpers and drivers engaged by property owners, commercial establishments and vehicle owners across the district to strengthen security and prevent anti-national elements...
JAMMU, June 30: District Magistrate Doda, Krishan Lal, has ordered mandatory disclosure of details of all tenants, domestic helpers and drivers engaged by property owners, commercial establishments and vehicle owners across the district to strengthen security and prevent anti-national elements from using rented accommodations as hideouts.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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