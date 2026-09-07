DM Doda orders complete ban on use of VPNs

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 6: District Magistrate (DM) Doda Krishan Lal has ordered a complete prohibition on the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The order has been issued following reports of misuse of VPNs by certain individuals and groups to circumvent lawful cyber restrictions and access prohibited applications, websites and digital content, posing a potential threat to public order, tranquility and national security.

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The District Magistrate observed that such activities have the potential to be exploited for unlawful and anti-national purposes, including inciting unrest, disseminating inflammatory material and coordinating activities prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order.

The prohibition shall apply to all individuals, institutions, cyber cafés, business entities and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating in the district, except in cases explicitly authorised by the Government through an official order.

Any person found violating the order shall be liable for legal action under the relevant provisions of law. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order.