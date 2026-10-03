DLSA observes Gandhi Jayanti with Cleanliness Drive under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 2 : The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Leh, observed Gandhi Jayanti today by organizing a comprehensive Cleanliness Drive at the District Court Complex, Melongthang, Leh, and its surrounding vicinity as part of the “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” initiative.

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The cleanliness drive was led by Wangial Tsering, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Leh. The event witnessed active participation from Tsering Phuntsog, Deputy Director Prosecution; Jigmet Phuntsog, APP; along with court staff, personnel from the prosecution wing, Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs), and staff members of the Municipal Committee Leh.

During the drive, collected garbage was segregated into dry and wet waste. Participants and attendees were sensitized on the implementation of the “Reduce, Recycle and Reuse” programme, the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics, and zero-waste management practices. Emphasis was also laid on maintaining cleanliness in public toilets within the court complex to improve overall hygiene and convenience for staff, advocates, and visiting litigants.

DLSA Leh distributed masks, gloves, and refreshments to all the participants of the cleanliness drive. Swatchhata Pledge was taken by all the participants with commitment towards cleanliness and helping in making Nation clean.