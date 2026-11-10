DLSA Jammu, Srinagar celebrate Legal Services Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: The Legal Services Day was celebrated today with great enthusiasm by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jammu as well as Srinagar.

To mark the occasion, a team of DLSA Jammu organized an awareness programme at Muskan Home for Children, Channi Rama. The programme was held under the guidance of Tahir Khurshid Raina, Principal District and Sessions Judge/Chairman, DLSA Jammu, and supervision of Maleeka Sharma, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/ Secretary, DLSA Jammu.

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Maleeka Sharma visited the centre along with Advocate Kavita Raina and PLVs Dawood Ibrahim and Sahil Khosla. The team sensitized the children in a simple and child-friendly manner about their rights, good touch and bad touch, the right to be heard, free legal aid and the role of DLSA in protecting children.

The team also explained the key provisions of the NALSA (Child-Friendly Legal Services for Children) Scheme, 2024. Various recreational activities were also organized. Stationery items and sweets were also distributed among the children by Maleeka Sharma.

In Srinagar, the week-long celebration through PLVs at their respective Free Legal Aid Clinics and Legal Literacy Clubs, culminated today with the concluding ceremony at the ADR Centre. The activities were organized under the directions of Naseer Ahmad Dar, Chairman DLSA (Principal District Sessions Judge), Srinagar and overall supervision of Secretary DLSA Srinagar.

The concluding ceremony, attended by Secretary DLSA Srinagar, staff members and PLVs, was inaugurated by Chairman DLSA Srinagar, who delivered the special address, interacted with the PLVs and highlighted their significance in the discharge of legal services duties.

The Para Legal Volunteers along with Panel Lawyers also marked the day by organizing a rally from the ADR Centre to the Main Gate of the District Court Complex to create awareness about eligibility for free legal aid.

Furthermore, the Chairman also dedicated water dispensers to the ADR Centre and the Creche at the District Court Complex, Srinagar, as an initiative to strengthen basic facilities and provide essential amenities. The Annual Report Card of the DLSA Srinagar was also released to highlight the work done by the Authority in dispensation of Legal Services during the current year.