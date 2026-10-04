DLC inaugurates 1st Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak NMCC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Dogra Law College (DLC), under the aegis of Dogra Educational Trust inaugurated the 1st Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak National Moot Court Competition (NMCC) - 2026, here today.

The NMCC was held at Dogra Educational Complex, Bari Brahmana in collaboration with Meridian Law chambers.

Advertisement

Organised in the revered memory of Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak Ji, Founder, Dogra Educational Trust, the two-day competition is based on the theme "Advocacy for Heritage, Justice for Posterity", providing law students a platform to develop legal research, written submissions, analytical reasoning and oral advocacy.

Over the two days, experienced members of the legal fraternity from J&K High Court serving as jury members will assess the participants and provide valuable professional insights.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Ashok Kumar Angurana, former Union Secretary, Prof Ashok Aima, former Vice Chancellor, CUJ and Prof S K Sharma, former Dean, Faculty of Law and Former Information Commissioner, J&K.

Welcoming the guests and participating teams, Dr Samar Dev Singh Charak, Secretary, Dogra Educational Trust, emphasised the importance of experiential learning in legal education and its role in strengthening justice, constitutional values and responsible citizenship.

Ashok Kumar Angurana emphasised the role of moot courts in developing clarity of thought, confidence under pressure and respect for legal processes and differing viewpoints.

He also appreciated the members and trustees of Dogra Educational Trust for carrying forward the Founder's vision.

Prof Ashok Aima urged participants to view preservation of Jammu's cultural heritage as a civic responsibility extending beyond the legal profession, while highlighting the significance of the competition's theme.

Prof S K Sharma, drawing upon his courtroom experience, highlighted how moot courts develop comprehensive research, persuasive advocacy, responsiveness and professional judgment.

The distinguished guests were felicitated by Surekha Charak, Chairperson, Dogra Educational Trust.