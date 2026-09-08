DK Vertex plans Rs 300 cr expansion; sees convention centre potential beyond metros: Founder

NEW DELHI, Sept 8:

Conferences and exhibitions spaces firm DK Vertex has lined up a Rs 300 crore investment plan for expansion in India in the coming years, as it sees "significant potential" in the convention and events venues beyond metropolitan cities, Vertex Group Founder and President Gagan Arora said on Tuesday.

DK Vertex, an arm of the US-headquartered Vertex Group, recently inaugurated the DK Vertex Convention Centre at Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon, in association with MSME Business Forum India, expanding its portfolio of business-ready spaces with a venue designed for conferences, exhibitions and corporate engagements.

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"With a Rs 300 crore investment plan to expand to more than 30 centres across 10 cities with 50,000 seats, we see this convention centre as part of a much larger journey to build an integrated ecosystem of spaces that respond to how modern businesses operate," the Vertex Group Founder & President told PTI.

He shared that the company sees significant potential to take the convention and event-space format beyond the major metros, particularly to emerging business and industrial centres.

"Our expansion plans include Jaipur, Mohali, Indore and Visakhapatnam (Vizag), which are already identified as upcoming DK Vertex locations. The exact convention-centre rollout will depend on market demand, feasibility and the availability of suitable business infrastructure," Arora shared.

"We see conferences and exhibitions as an important growth vertical within DK Vertex's broader business-spaces portfolio. Over the next three years, we expect the business to grow at approximately 2x annually, with its contribution to DK Vertex's overall business increasing to approximately 70 per cent," he added.

Simar Arora, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, DK Vertex, said the new Gurgaon facility strengthens DK Vertex's integrated business infrastructure proposition, providing a platform for enterprises, MSMEs and global delegations to connect and collaborate.

"Spread across 12,000 sq ft, the convention centre features a main hall with capacity for approximately 300 to 400 guests. It is strategically located on the Delhi-Gurgaon business corridor," he added.

Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director, MSME Business Forum India, said, "Through MSME Manager, the SPV created to support and simplify various aspects of doing business for India's MSMEs, we have already built a strong foundation for this partnership. The convention centre takes that association a step further by creating a dedicated platform for business engagement, collaboration and international partnerships". (PTI)