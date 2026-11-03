Diwali Utsav begins with religious fervour at Apsara Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Diwali Utsav 2026 commenced with religious and cultural fervour at the Apsara Road market in Gandhi Nagar here today.

Organized by the Apsara Road Traders Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism Jammu and the Jammu Municipal Corporation, the festival aims to promote local culture, art, and the festive spirit while boosting trade and tourism in the region.

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The event was inaugurated by MLA Vikram Randhawa in the presence of several dignitaries, including ADC Jammu Ansuya Jamwal, Joint Commissioner JMC Kulbhushan Khajuria, SSP Jammu Joginder Singh, SSP Traffic Amit Bhasin, SP South Varun Jandiyal, SDPO South Kuljeet Singh, and SHO Gandhi Nagar Raghubir Singh, along with other administrative officers and office bearers of the Traders Federation.

The entire market has been decorated with traditional lights, colourful lanterns, diyas, and rangolis to create a festive ambience for visitors and shoppers.

Key office bearers of the Apsara Road Traders Association, including Ashu Gupta, Anil Kohli, Rajan Gupta, Amit Jandyal, Pawan Gupta, Ashwani Gupta, Ashu Tosh Gupta, Manoj Magotra, and senior members, including Vinod Sachdeva, Madan Mohan Bhatia, Rakesh Gupta, Indu Bhushan, Ram Anand, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Atul Gupta, Sanjeev Matai, Amit Dogra and Ravinder Khullar were present on the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, cultural performances, art and craft stalls, and traditional food kiosks have been set up along the Apsara Road stretch.

Local artists are showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir through folk dances, music, and live performances.

Special stalls featuring handicrafts, handlooms, and regional delicacies have also been arranged to support local artisans and entrepreneurs.

The festival, which will run until November 8, aims to attract both locals and tourists.

The Directorate of Tourism Jammu has planned several engaging events over the seven days, including cultural performances, lighting displays, and interactive workshops.

Officials from the Tourism Department noted that the event promotes festival-based tourism and highlights Jammu’s vibrant market culture.

They also appealed to residents to join the celebrations enthusiastically, support local traders, and ensure a safe, joyful, and eco-friendly Diwali.