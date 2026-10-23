A cocktail ring is the one piece of jewellery meant to be noticed across a room: a large centre solitaire or a cluster, worn on the right hand, with a face-up size that a solitaire engagement ring never attempts. Diwali week, from Dhanteras on 6 November to Bhai Dooj on the 11th, is its season - card nights, Lakshmi Puja in silk, dinners that run late - and lab-grown diamonds have made the large diamond it needs affordable for the first time. Here is how to choose one, and what Aukera, the Bengaluru-based brand that calls itself The Solitaire Expert, has cut specifically for it.

Judge face-up size, not carat

Carat is weight; what the room sees is the spread. An oval, a marquise or a pear reads larger than a round of the same weight because more of the diamond sits on top, and an elongated shape lengthens the finger. Aukera's Exotic Diamonds range offers 16 fancy shapes beyond the round and crafts a chosen shape to order in about ten days, which is early enough for Diwali if you decide this week. Its lab grown diamond cocktail rings start at ₹1,49,124, with most between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹4.8 lakh.

Consider colour

A coloured solitaire is the easiest way to make a cocktail ring unmistakably yours, and lab-grown has changed the price of it. Aukera's Champagne Diamonds, in warm champagne tones, cost a fraction of a natural fancy-colour diamond and sit well against both yellow gold and rose gold; next to white diamonds, the warmth reads as a deliberate choice rather than a compromise.

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Ask what the stone does with light

A large diamond that returns light poorly looks like glass from across a table. Aukera's 300-facet Orchid™ cut, Extra Brilliant™ solitaires and Enhanced Hearts & Arrows™ cut were each engineered for maximum light return, and the brand's signature solitaires carry a GemEx or GCAL 8X light-performance report that measures brilliance, fire and scintillation rather than describing them - Aukera is the only lab-grown brand in India to issue GemEx reports. Every diamond also carries an IGI report, with the expanded report from 0.30 carat recording the cut grade. The signature cuts page explains each one.

Choose the setting for the evening you will wear it

A high setting shows the solitaire to its best; a lower bezel or a halo survives a long evening. Ask whether the ring can be resized, and check that the centre diamond is set with prongs you can see.

The season's drop, and the exit

Aukera has a festive range of cocktail rings alongside tennis bracelets and lightweight diamond necklaces, crafted for exactly these evenings, and its at-home trial lets you see a shortlist under your own light before you decide. The exchange is lifetime at the full prevailing value of diamond and metal less making charges and GST, and buy-back pays 100% of the metal and 80% of the diamond value at any of 35-plus stores - so a ring bought for one Diwali can become a pendant by the next without losing the diamond’s value.

Frequently asked questions

How much does a diamond cocktail ring cost in India?

A lab-grown diamond cocktail ring with a certified centre diamond starts at about ₹1.5 lakh at Aukera, with most of its range between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹4.8 lakh; the price is set by the centre diamond’s carat, shape, colour and cut grade.

Which diamond shape looks biggest in a cocktail ring?

Elongated shapes - oval, marquise, pear and the fancy shapes in Aukera's Exotic Diamonds range - read larger than a round of the same carat because more of the diamond sits face-up.

About Aukera

Aukera is The Solitaire Expert: diamond jewellery crafted with grown diamonds, seven trademarked solitaires engineered for maximum light performance, IGI, GCAL and GemEx certification, lifetime exchange and buy-back, 35+ stores across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Dehradun and Visakhapatnam, and aukerajewellery.com.