Diwali party orders on Instamart surge over twofold; Kaju Katli most popular sweet

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: Swiggy's quick-commerce arm Instamart recorded a more than two-fold surge in party-planning orders during Diwali, and demand for munchies and snacks rose 42 per cent, company data showed.

Kaju Katli was the most popular mithai during Diwali, followed by Motichoor Laddoo and Besan Laddoo, according to data shared by Instamart.

The company reported a 162 per cent year-on-year rise in party-planning orders and a 42 per cent increase in orders for munchies and snacks.

Shopping trends recorded on November 8 showed the busiest shopping hour was between 11 am and noon, with 11:18 am registering the highest number of orders in a single minute.

Diet Coke was the most popular non-grocery item on Diwali eve, while clothing, jewellery and hair accessories, electronics and appliances, and kitchen and dining products also recorded significant year-on-year growth.

Raipur, Madurai, Guwahati, Thrissur and Kollam emerged as leading cities for festive demand, according to Instamart.

Separately, Dhanteras shopping on November 6 saw gold and silver coin purchases. The first gold coin order was placed at 12:00:30 am from Hyderabad for a "Flower 24 Karat Gold Coin", while the first order containing a silver coin came from Bengaluru four seconds later.

Rose or floral designs accounted for nearly two-thirds of the gold coins purchased, while Lakshmi-Ganesh designs accounted for 73 per cent of silver coin purchases.

Orders for gold and silver coins peaked at 6:38 pm.

The biggest festive shopping basket was recorded in Mumbai at Rs 1.11 lakh, comprising gold coins in Lakshmi-Ganesh and lotus designs.

A Hyderabad consumer placed an order worth Rs 52,215 for a 2-gram flower-design gold coin and a 100-gram silver bar. A Bengaluru consumer's Rs 32,298 basket included a 2-gram Lakshmi gold coin and olive oil.

A Gurugram consumer placed an order worth Rs 30,855 for a 1-gram Lakshmi gold coin and a children's lunch box, while a Delhi consumer spent Rs 29,907 on a 1-gram flower-design gold coin and LED curtain lights.

A Chennai consumer purchased a 1-gram Lakshmi gold coin and a 50-gram silver bar in an order worth Rs 26,770. A Noida consumer's Rs 25,313 basket comprised an air purifier and a cordless vacuum cleaner. (PTI)