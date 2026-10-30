Diwali in US: Houston City Hall  hosts celebrations for third year

HOUSTON, Oct 30: The Consulate General of India in Houston partnered with the Office of the Mayor to celebrate Diwali at Houston City Hall, marking the third consecutive year the festival was hosted at the venue.Â

The event was attended by elected officials, consular corps members, civic leaders, and members of the Indian-American community on Wednesday.

Consul General D C Manjunath thanked Mayor John Whitmire for the partnership, noting that Houston's embrace of Diwali reflects the city's commitment to diversity and cultural understanding.

Mayor Whitmire commended the Indian-American community for its contributions to Houston's growth and success as a globally connected city.

The event featured the traditional lamp lighting, cultural performances, and festive sweets.

An exhibit on the sidelines showcased the United States Postal Service (USPS) Diwali Forever Stamp, released on October 21 and designed by Houston-based artist Sangita Bhutada. (PTI)