Diwali in Jammu : The Business Behind the Bright Lights

CA Taresh Gupta

tareshgupta042@gmail.com

A few days before Diwali, Jammu begins to look and sound different. The lanes around Raghunath Bazaar grow busier, Kanak Mandi moves goods at a quicker pace, and shops in Gandhi Nagar and Channi Himmat put their best stock on display. There are lights, offers, crowded counters and the familiar conversation among traders about whether this year's season will be better than the last.

Advertisement

It is tempting to judge the economy by these scenes. Full markets must mean good business. But anyone who has spent time looking at the accounts of a trading firm knows that the picture is seldom so simple. The real answer comes later, when suppliers have to be paid, unsold goods are counted and the cash balance is compared with the sales register.

Diwali is a useful moment to examine Jammu's economy because it brings together household spending, local trade, manufacturing, credit and employment in a very visible way. It also reveals something we do not discuss enough: the difference between a city that sells more and a city that becomes more prosperous.

Consider what happens when a family buys sweets, clothes, an appliance and gifts. Money goes to the retailer, but the transaction does not end there. Wholesalers replenish shelves. Transporters carry consignments. Packaging suppliers, electricians, tailors and delivery workers receive orders. Festive spending travels through many hands, and for a small enterprise even a few good weeks can make a meaningful difference.

Jammu has always drawn strength from these commercial relationships. Its markets are supported by family businesses, wholesalers, workshops, transport operators and service providers who know their customers, and often one another, personally. They may not feature prominently in debates about economic growth, but they are central to how the city earns its living.

There is, however, a catch. Not all the money spent in Jammu creates income in Jammu. When a product is manufactured elsewhere and sold here, local retailers and distributors earn their share, while the manufacturing value and much of the associated employment arise outside the region. There is nothing wrong with trade; Jammu's role as a trading centre is valuable in itself. But a city should aspire to do more than distribute what others produce.

This is why the festive season should also start a conversation about local industry. Industrial areas such as Bari Brahmana and Gangyal, smaller manufacturing units and emerging entrepreneurs can benefit if we create stronger links between production and retail. Food products, packaging, garments, furnishings and locally developed brands offer possibilities, though each must compete on quality, reliability and price. Asking people to buy local out of sentiment will not sustain a business. Giving them a compelling reason to choose a local product might.

For individual traders, the immediate issue is more practical: working capital. Diwali stock is often purchased weeks in advance, sometimes using bank facilities or supplier credit. Expenses rise before revenue arrives. Businesses offer discounts to attract customers, while regular buyers may expect additional credit. A shop can be crowded every evening and still end the season with less cash than its owner anticipated.

Suppose a retailer sells goods worth Rs 10 lakh at a gross margin of 15 per cent. That leaves Rs 1.5 lakh before rent, staff costs, interest, electricity, promotional expenditure and other overheads. Even that calculation assumes the stock has been sold without unexpected losses. A few excessive discounts, delayed collections or boxes of slow-moving inventory can change the outcome substantially.

The lesson is not that businesses should avoid festive promotions. It is that sales must be understood alongside margin, stock movement and cash collection. A higher turnover is worth celebrating only when it leaves the business in a stronger financial position. The trader who knows which items earn money, what customers owe and when suppliers must be paid has an advantage over one who judges the season by the noise at the counter.

Customers face a similar question. Credit cards and easy instalment plans have made festive purchases more accessible. That can support demand, but it can also pull future household spending into the present. A family enjoying Diwali should not have to spend the next six months recovering from it. Healthy consumption grows out of dependable income and financial confidence, not merely the availability of borrowing.

Jammu's larger challenge is to turn this periodic rise in demand into more regular economic activity. We have an important position in trade, transport, pilgrimage and hospitality. The movement of visitors towards Katra and other destinations creates opportunities for hotels, restaurants, vehicles, handicrafts and small businesses. Yet footfall alone is not enough. Visitors need reasons to stop, shop and experience what Jammu itself has to offer. Businesses need the ability to supply goods and services consistently, not only during peak periods. Our markets must also keep pace with changing customers. Online shopping has not made the local retailer irrelevant, but it has raised expectations. People compare prices, seek convenience and want clear bills, digital payment options, reliable delivery and sensible return policies. The strength of a neighbourhood merchant lies in trust and service. Those strengths become more valuable, not less, when paired with better inventory systems and a professional approach to customers.

Then there are costs that no shopkeeper can control alone. Traffic congestion, poor parking, interruptions to access, inadequate fire safety and uncertain infrastructure affect business directly. If a customer avoids a market because reaching it is difficult, that is a commercial loss. If a small trader has no insurance and loses stock in an accident, years of effort may be at risk. Improving the conditions in which businesses operate is not a favour to traders; it is an investment in the city's economy.

Diwali traditionally marks a fresh financial beginning for many business families. That tradition has a practical relevance. It is a good time to clear old receivables where possible, examine borrowings, review insurance, plan inventory more carefully and ask whether the year's growth has actually improved profitability. A business with sound accounts and predictable cash flow is better placed to hire, invest and withstand a difficult season.

I hope Jammu's shops have a rewarding Diwali. A thriving market brings energy to the city and income to many households. But after the lights come down, we should ask a more demanding question than whether the crowds were large.

Did our businesses retain more earnings? Did local producers win more orders? Did families spend with confidence rather than financial strain? Did the season leave the city better equipped for the months ahead? Diwali can fill Jammu's markets for a few evenings. Lasting prosperity depends on what our businesses are able to build when those evenings are over.

(The author is a Business Consultant at J&K Industrial Project Consultants Pvt. Ltd)