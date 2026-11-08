Diwali in Duggar In Bygone Days

Ashok Sharma

ashoksharma23may@gmail.com

Diwali, the festival of lights, has always occupied a special place in the hearts of the people of Duggar region. In the days of yore, its celebrations had a charm, warmth and vibrancy that remain etched in the memories of the older generation. Life was simpler, avenues of entertainment were limited and festivals provided a welcome break from daily routines. Besides being an occasion for worship and feasting, Diwali was a celebration of faith, tradition, community spirit and innocent joys. Its memories still evoke a world where happiness lay in simple pleasures and human relationships formed the heart of every celebration.

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The festive season began with Navratras, when people eagerly looked forward to Ramleelas staged at various places, including Dewan Badri in Jammu, Basohli, Reasi, Bhaddu,Chenani etc. In those days, Ramleelas were among the most popular forms of entertainment. People travelled several miles, sometimes on foot, to witness these performances. The stages were often illuminated by gas lamps, whose yellowish glow lent a distinctive charm to the proceedings. As darkness descended, the gathering grew larger, and the air filled with the sounds of musical instruments, dramatic dialogues and enthusiastic applause.

The enactment of the roles of Lord Rama, Ravana, Angad,Hanuman etc was particularly fascinating. The actors playing these characters became the centre of attraction while children watched them with wide-eyed wonder. The mighty Ravana, fearless Hanuman and dignified Rama seemed to come alive before their eyes. For many youngsters, these performances provided their first introduction to the great episodes of the Ramayana and left impressions that endured for a lifetime.Children would prepare improvised bow and arrows from locally available plants and enact scenes of Ramleelas.Ramleelas were as much social gatherings as religious performances. Families, friends and neighbours attended together, often carrying torches or burning wooden twigs to light their way. People planned their evenings around these events, meeting acquaintances, exchanging greetings and enjoying a few hours of collective entertainment.

The conclusion of Navratras brought Dussehra, marking the triumph of good over evil through the burning of Ravana's effigy. An interesting custom followed the celebrations. People would carry home small pieces of charred wood from the Dussehra grounds, regarding them as auspicious and believing that they would protect their households from evil and misfortune. This humble piece of burnt wood symbolised faith, hope and the blessings associated with the festival.

Diwali itself was celebrated in a spirit of simplicity and intimacy. Firecrackers were used sparingly and the attraction of the festival lay more in traditional observances than in loud explosions or elaborate displays of fireworks. Children found excitement in ingenious little amusements, including the use of dummy pistols (bandukri) to ignite small explosive devices known locally as bindis, which were kept in little boxes. Sometimes, these were set off by striking them with a stone. Such modest pleasures delighted children, who learnt to find happiness in whatever little was available to them.At the same time,some other types of crackers including sparklers (shurshuri) also came to be used.So there was almost no problem of environmental pollution .There was little of the competition to outdo one's neighbours that has become so noticeable today.

Earthen diyas were the undisputed symbols of Diwali, although wax candles were also used. Some women themselves prepared clay diyas and small earthen hearths (angithis), about a month in advance, allowing them to dry in the sun before using them on Diwali. Potters and shopkeepers remained busy supplying diyas to households. In villages, potters often supplied them to every household and received wheat, paddy or other grains in return.

As darkness settled, rows of tiny flames appeared at doorsteps, windows, courtyards and rooftops. The sight of an entire neighbourhood illuminated by earthen lamps was enchanting. Their soft glow created an atmosphere of peace and devotion, transforming ordinary homes into welcoming havens of light.Lakshmi Pooja was the central religious observance. Families cleaned and whitewashed their homes with white clay, plastered floors with fresh cow dung to purify home.In some regions including Moungri - Panchari belt, people used white clay ( Magol or Parola) and black clay (patta) to plaster the outer walls of their homes. In many households, an image of Lakshmi Mata was drawn on a wall or on a chart, with the names of family members written beneath it. Mustard oil was applied to the horns of livestock while clay diyas were also placed at the entrances of cowsheds as well as at other doorways.

Grains, along with khamires and money, were also offered during worship. The following morning, these offerings were distributed among needy people who came to the house.In rural areas, local potters, blacksmiths,potters,barbers,basket makers etc would also visit every household to exchange Diwali greetings and get their share of grains ( vett) in lieu of their respective services rendered for the last six months.Then, much-awaited feast followed the pooja. Traditional delicacies such as khamires, babroos, aloo-gobhi,shuaroon da madra etc often adorned the festive table. The addition of boiled rice to the dinner was a special event as rice was a rare delicacy in those days, especially in rural areas.Burfi, ladoos, jalebis and badana (a sweet resembling jalebi), were especially relished. The aroma of freshly prepared food added to the excitement of the family. Family members and guests sat together, sharing food, conversation and happiness.

Diwali was particularly significant for shopkeepers and traders. With relatively few sweet shops and no readily available packaged juices or gift hampers, traditional sweets enjoyed tremendous demand. Halwais worked overtime and many were hired for the two or three days preceding Diwali. Jalebis, burfi, ladoos, mesu and other delicacies were prepared in large quantities. The sight of freshly made sweets arranged in trays tempted even the most restrained customer.

Shopkeepers worshipped Lakshmi Mata in their establishments and often kept their shops open late into the night. In some cases, the worship continued throughout the night as traders prayed for prosperity in the coming year. Employees and workers, too, became part of the celebrations, visiting homes and sharing festive greetings. Such interactions made Diwali a celebration that extended beyond family boundaries.

The festive season continued with Bhai Dooj, dedicated to the affectionate bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters prepared or ordered traditional delicacies such as khamires, sagaraan and mathian from local cooks and sweet makers. These were carefully packed in bakhars and carried to their brothers' homes. The visits offered opportunities for family reunions, the exchange of blessings and the renewal of cherished relationships.

Children had their own reasons to look forward to Diwali. Youngsters visited elders in the neighbourhood, paid their respects and received small sums of money as tokens of affection. In some households, family members sat together in a circle after the pooja, and elders distributed money among the younger ones. The joy of receiving even a modest amount was immense, for its value lay not in the sum but in the affection behind the gesture.

Perhaps the most delightful aspect of Diwali was the anticipation that preceded it. Children eagerly awaited their new clothes while freshly whitewashed walls, clean courtyards, decorated doorways, flower petals and rangolis gave homes a festive appearance. People looked forward to beginning new ventures and welcoming prosperity. There was an atmosphere of fun, frolic, laughter and shared memories.

Diwali in the Duggar of yesteryears was a celebration of faith, simplicity and human relationships. From the excitement of Navratra, Ramleelas and the auspicious collection of charred wood on Dussehra to Lakshmi Pooja, traditional feasts and the affectionate customs of Bhai Dooj, every occasion possessed its own distinctive charm.

The olden days may never return but their finest traditions deserve to be preserved. Community gatherings, regional delicacies, visits to elders and the participation of children in traditional customs can help keep this heritage alive.Diwali's deeper message lies in rekindling the warmth, generosity and togetherness that once made the festival so memorable. Like the humble earthen diya that illuminated countless doorways, these cherished traditions can continue to brighten our lives for generations to come.

(The writer is a Sr. Lecturer ( retd) from SED,Govt of J& K)