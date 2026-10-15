Divye Mahajan of SMVDU-TBIC participates in ISBACON 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 14: Divye Duheta Mahajan, Manager, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Technology Business Incubation Centre (SMVDU-TBIC), participated in ISBACON 2026, the 18th Annual Conference of the Indian STEPs and Business Incubators Association (ISBA), held at Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab.

The conference brought together representatives from technology business incubators, science and technology parks, academic institutions, startups, and the entrepreneurship ecosystem to deliberate on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in startup incubation, innovation, and entrepreneurship development.

Advertisement

During the visit, Ms Mahajan had the opportunity to engage with professionals and stakeholders associated with the incubation ecosystem, gain insights into contemporary incubation practices, and explore opportunities for institutional collaboration, knowledge exchange, and strengthening startup support mechanisms. The conference also provided a platform to understand evolving approaches to nurturing early-stage ventures, facilitating technology commercialisation, and promoting innovation-driven entrepreneurship.

The participation aligns with SMVDU-TBIC’s continued efforts to strengthen its incubation ecosystem, support aspiring entrepreneurs, and facilitate the development of innovative startup ventures.