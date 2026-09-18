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Division-level Inter-District Basketball tourney held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent UDHAMPUR, Sept 17: The Department of Youth Services & Sports conducted the Division-Level Inter-District Basketball Tournament for Under-17 Boys at Subash Stadium, Udhampur, with participation of teams from districts of Jammu Division. Udhampur defeated Rajouri by 30-13,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:22 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Basketball players posing for group photograph.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 17: The Department of Youth Services & Sports conducted the Division-Level Inter-District Basketball Tournament for Under-17 Boys at Subash Stadium, Udhampur, with participation of teams from districts of Jammu Division.

Udhampur defeated Rajouri by 30-13, while Rajouri beat Kathua by 22-8. Udhampur then defeated Kathua by 28-6. Jammu registered a 26-0 win over Doda, followed by Samba's 42-5 victory over Doda, while Jammu defeated Samba by 39-14.

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Chief Education Officer Sunil Khajuria was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and appreciated the players for their discipline, teamwork and sporting spirit. Pushpinder Kour, ZPEO Tikri/Babey, Vijay Gupta, ZPEO Udhampur/ Pancheri, and Jib Jyoti Gupta, ZPEO, were also present. The event provided young players valuable competitive exposure.

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