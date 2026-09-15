Division-Level Basketball tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 14: The Division-Level Inter-District Basketball tournament for U-17 and U-19 Girls concluded at Army Public School, Udhampur, with around 80 players from different districts of Jammu Division participating.

The tournament was held under the supervision of DYSSO Udhampur Tarseem Singh, who was the chief guest. Vijay Kumar, ZPEO Udhampur/Panchari; Jyoti Devi, ZPEO Jib/Chenani; and Pushpinder Kour, ZPEO Tikri/Babey, were also present.

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In U-17 matches, Reasi defeated Doda by 10-08, Jammu defeated Samba by 10-02, Udhampur defeated Reasi by 31-02, Jammu defeated Udhampur by 21-07, Jammu defeated Doda by 31-00, Samba defeated Reasi by 28-00 and Samba defeated Doda by 30-02.

In U-19, Jammu defeated Udhampur by 19-00 and Samba by 31-00, while Udhampur defeated Samba by 10-08.