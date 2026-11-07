NEW DELHI, Nov 7: Divi's Laboratories Ltd on Saturday posted a sharp 63.57 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,127 crore in the September quarter due to higher revenues.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 689 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a regulatory filing said.

Revenue from operations rose 35.39 per cent to Rs 3,676 crore during the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 2,715 crore a year earlier, it said.

Its total expenses rose to Rs 2,265 crore in the period under review from Rs 1,948 crore a year ago, it added.

The company's net profit for the first half of the current fiscal year, however, declined 35.39 per cent to Rs 2,029 crore from Rs 2,568 crore in the year-ago period, the filing added. (PTI)