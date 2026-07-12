Divine Shakti Peeth of Jammu region

Mata Bala Sundri at Billawar

Chand Kishor Sharma

The Jammu region is widely renowned for the worship of Hindu goddesses, whose temples are predominantly situated amidst the picturesque Shivalik Hills. These sacred shrines serve as living repositories of the region's history, culture, traditions and enduring faith.

Advertisement

Some of the most prominent temples dedicated to the divine mother include Bawe wali Mata in Jammu, Chichi Mata in Samba, Chandi Mata at Machail in Kishtwar, Sukrala Mata and Bala Sundri Mata in Billawar Tehsil, Chanchlo Mata in Basohli, and Dhole Mata and Jodia Mata in Bani tehsil.

The worship of these revered deities has been an integral part of the religious life of the Jammu region since ancient times. Local communities and devotees firmly believe that Goddess Durga worshipped in various forms as their kul devi (family deity), protects them and their families from devil forces and bless them with peace, prosperity and well-being.

This sacred tradition has been preserved and passed down through generations, continuing to shape the religious beliefs and cultural identity of the people. Every year thousand of devotees from nearby villages as well as distant regions undertake pilgrimage to these holy shrines.Many of these journeys involve trekking through dense forests,steep hills and rugged terrain,reflecting the unwavering faith,devotion and spiritual commitment of the pilgrims towards the divine mother.

Mata Bala Sundri is one of the most revered Shakti shrines in Jammu region. The temple is dedicated to goddess Bala Sundri, an incarnation of goddess Durga. This ancient temple holds immense religious importance for devotees from J&K, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh & other states of northern India.

The temple stands as a symbol of faith, strength and spiritual purity, attracting thousands of pilgrims throughout the year. During navratri festival large number of devotees throng to pay obeisance and seek blessings from the goddess.

The temple is believed to be one of the oldest Shakti temples in this region. Devotees believe that Mata Bala Sundri bless her followers with happiness, sound health, prosperity and fulfill their every wish .The idol of Mata Bala Sundri is not a crafted statue, but a natural, self manifested stone pindi connected to Pandvas legends,this revered incarnation of Goddess Durga is enshrined on the scenic Shivalik hills. Just behind the idol of Mata Bala Sundri are three pink coloured idols representing Lord Brahma,Lord Vishnu and Lord Mahesh ( Shiva). Above the idol of Mata Rani are five beautifully crafted silver chhatars (ceremonial canopies), which enhance the beauty and sanctity of the shrine. The temple architecture reflects traditional North Indian Style with a sacred sanctum and a serene environment perfect for meditation and prayer.

Although devotees visit the temple throughout the year, the best time to visit this temple is during Navratri festivals when the entire temple complex is beautifully decorated and filled with devotional fervor creating a truly divine atmosphere.

The temple of Mata Bala Sundri is accessible only on foot.There are two routes from opposite directions to reach the holy shrine. One of the most popular and traditional route begins from Dhar- Udhampur road near Bhini Bridge in Dharalta panchayat of Billawar tehsil. This route passes through dense forest in Billawar forest division and witness a large number of devotees.

The trek from Bhini Bridge to the temple about 5.5 km has been developed by the Temple Committee using cement tiles, making the journey easier for the pilgrims. During the festival of Navratri, the Billawar Administration arranges lightning,toilet and drinking water facilities along this route. The langar committees also arrange food and other eatables for the yatris enroute.

As one reaches the top of the hill, just a few kilometers before the temple, a breathtaking view unfolds, offering a mesmerizing sight of the Ujh and Bhini rivers along with the surrounding scenic landscape. The another route is from Kumri-Kathera for the devotees from Kathua and its adjoining areas. This route is considered as the shortest on foot, takes about 30 to 40 minutes to reach the temple of Mata Bala Sundri at Sundrikote via Boura village of Kathua tehsil.The metalled road from the Pathankote -Jammu National Highway near Logate Morh to the last motorable point at Boura village is approximately 22 km long.From there, pilgrims begin their uphill journey on foot to the temple which is about 2 km away.

The cement footpath is quite steep and has been constructed by the Temple Management Committee, making the journey safer and more convenient. During the Navratri festivals,3-4 langars ( community kitchens) are set up along the route from Boura village to provide fresh food and refreshment to the pilgrims.

Mata Bala Sundri Temple is not just a place of worship but a divine destination that embodies the power and grace of goddess Shakti.

Location of the Temple: The temple of Mata Bala Sundri is located at Sundrikote in the Shivalik hills, the temple falls within Panchayat Dharalta of Billawar tehsil in Kathua district. Situated at an elevation of about 1000 meters (3280 feet) above sea level, the shrines offer a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape. This area experiences a subtropical climate. Summer temperature can reach a maximum of over 40 degree Celsius in June, while winter temperature can drop to a minimum of around 7 degree Celsius or slightly lower in January.

The temple is situated on a small hillock in a secluded location.The only nearby residence is that of a local priest (pujari), located about 500 metres from the temple.Near the residence of priest,there are about 227 uphill steps leading to the Arogya Mandir of AYUSH department,located close to the temple. This Arogya Mandir provides healthcare services to the pilgrims.From here,visitors have to climb another 99 steps to reach the main entrance of the temple.

On entering the temple complex, devotees are greeted by an idol of lord Shiva on the right side and an idol of lord Hanuman on the left of the main gate .Within the temple premises, there is a shop where pilgrims can purchase Prasad and other offerings to present to Mata Rani before seeking her blessings.

According to shri Jaimal Singh and shri Maan singh,residents of Dharalta panchayat who have been associated with the temple for more than three decades, the temple complex covers an area of 13 kanals. In addition,about 20 kanals of the adjoining land of the temple along the hill side has been planted with Bamboo to conserve the soil and to prevent soil erosion.

The Temple Management Committee has constructed a sufficient number of rooms and big halls to accommodate pilgrims.During the navratri festival,these facilities can provide overnight accommodation for approximately ten thousand devotees.Separate toilet facilities have also been provided within the complex.In addition,the committee has built about 12 shops in the complex which are auctioned during the navratri festival.

Just near the temple of Mata Bala Sundri stands a sacred berry tree with a lush green canopy. It is believed to have been planted during the time of Pandavas and is regarded as a symbol of the Goddess's divine power.Besides,two ancient Banyan trees,three peepal trees and a palm tree enhances the serene beauty of the temple.On the lower side of the temple lies an ancient sacred pond,which has been renovated and preserved by the Temple Management committee.

Flora and fauna:The surrounding environment of the temple features a rich transition zone of sub tropical ' kandi' belt vegetation and sub-Himalayan flora,as well as native wildlife. From Billawar towards temple side, the vegetation is dominated by Pine,Shisham,Acacia ,Kamala tree (Kumkum tree),Jamun trees etc. covers the hillsides. Groves of Mango trees and Banyan trees are also prevalent in the enroute.

The area's dense tree canopy supports a variety of local and migratory avian species.The surrounding wilderness is home to animals typical of the Shivalik foothills,such as Rhesus macaques, barking deer,wild boars and various small mammals.

HISTORY

The history of Mata Bala Sundri dates back to the era of the Pandvas. This temple was constructed by Babruvahan, a descendant of the Pandvas during the time when war was going on in Kurukshatra. At that time, a temple of the fierce form of the goddess, Chandi was built on the beautiful hills of the Shivaliks. However, due to war, its roof could not be completed.

It is believed that around 3300 years ago, a king of Akhnoor completed the construction of the temple of Mata Bala Sundri and installed a golden finial (Kalash) on its dome. This golden finial is regarded as one of the temple's distinctive features. In the year 1977, the temple was renovated by revered Mahatma Purangiri ji whose efforts helped spread awareness of this sacred shrine and strengthened the faith and devotion of the local people.

Earlier, in 1967, the residents of Janglote, alongwith devotees from nearby villages formed the Temple Management Committee. Under its guidance, temporary dharamshalas

(pilgrim's rest houses) and basic pathways were constructed for the convenience of pilgrims.

By the grace of Mata Rani, a free community kitchen ( langar) serving tea and meals has been operating continuously since 1985.

Shrine Board for Mata Sukrala Devi and Mata Bala Sundri-

Shri Mata Sukrala Devi and Shri Mata Bala Sundri Board was constituted by the Jammu & Kashmir Government (Act No.III of 2013) for the management and governance of shrines in Billawar, Kathua. The board is headed by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu with Deputy Commissioner Kathua as the vice chairman to manage and improve facilities for the devotees.

(The author is Joint Director EDI J&K)