Div Comm inaugurates renovated guest rooms, heritage billiards hall at Amar Singh Club

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: The third meeting of executive committee of Amar Singh Club, Jammu, was held here today under the guidance of the Club vice president, Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

A major highlight of the meeting was the inauguration of the newly renovated guest rooms.

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The executive committee members visited the rooms and appreciated the outstanding quality of the renovation work.

They observed that the interiors beautifully reflect the rich cultural heritage, traditions and artistic identity of J&K, providing members and guests with a unique blend of comfort, elegance and local aesthetics.

Another significant milestone was the inauguration of the renovated Heritage Billiards Hall. The historic billiards tables, which served the Club for decades, have been meticulously restored after nearly 12 years.

The tables were professionally polished, fitted with new high-quality cloth and brought back to excellent playing condition while preserving their heritage value.

The executive committee also discussed several other developmental initiatives aimed at improving member services, strengthening Club administration, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring the long-term growth of the Club.

The meeting noted that these development works have been successfully executed under the leadership of Vijay Saraf, Honorary Secretary of the Club, with the wholehearted support, dedication and collective efforts of all executive committee members.

During the meeting, vice president, Ramesh Kumar appreciated the leadership efforts of the entire Executive Committee.

He emphasized the need to promote cashless transactions across all Club facilities to enhance transparency, minimize pilferage and improve financial discipline.

Kumar further advised that every possible avenue for increasing the Club's revenue should be explored while maintaining prudent control over the expenditure.

He also stressed the importance of regular monitoring of all operations to ensure that members continue to receive the highest standards of facilities and services.