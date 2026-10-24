Div Com visits Samba, reviews developmental works

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 23: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal today visited Samba to review the progress of ongoing developmental works and assess the implementation of various welfare schemes. The visit aimed to evaluate the progress of key development initiatives, ensure effective inter-departmental coordination and strengthen the delivery of public services to the people.

During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the status of major developmental projects being executed by various departments and took stock of the physical and financial progress achieved under different schemes. The review focused on the pace of execution, adherence to prescribed timelines, quality of work and resolution of issues affecting the timely completion of projects.

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The Divisional Commissioner also assessed the implementation of various Government-sponsored welfare schemes aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the people, particularly those belonging to economically weaker sections and other eligible beneficiary groups. Emphasis was laid on ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach the intended beneficiaries in a transparent, efficient and time-bound manner.

Special attention was given to strengthening inter-departmental coordination, addressing administrative bottlenecks and ensuring accountability at all levels. The concerned officers apprised the Divisional Commissioner of the progress of developmental works, utilisation of funds, implementation of welfare initiatives and challenges encountered during execution.

The Divisional Commissioner reviewed the functioning of the concerned departments, emphasising the need for transparency, efficiency and responsiveness in public service delivery. He called upon the officers to adopt a result-oriented approach, regularly monitor ongoing works and take timely corrective measures wherever required.

Deputy Commissioner Samba, Dr. Rupesh Kumar, highlighted the importance of such review meetings in assessing the ground-level implementation of Government initiatives, identifying areas requiring immediate attention and establishing clear priorities for accelerating the pace of development

The Divisional Commissioner stressed the importance of regular monitoring, judicious utilisation of public funds and adherence to prescribed quality standards in all developmental works. He also directed the officers to maintain close coordination with field functionaries and ensure prompt redressal of public grievances related to developmental activities and welfare benefits.

Directions were also issued to the concerned officers to expedite pending works, remove bottlenecks and ensure that the intended benefits of government initiatives reach the people without unnecessary delay.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Additional Deputy Commissioner, other sectoral officers and HODs of departments.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner visited the historic Samba Fort and the newly constructed building of Ayush Hospital in the district.