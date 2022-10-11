Div Com visits Reasi, reviews progress of development projects

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 11: To take stock of the ongoing developmental projects, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today conducted an exhaustive tour of district Reasi.

He also took stock of implementation of schemes/programmes and other relevant issues pertaining to District Reasi at a meeting of officers of different departments.

Deputy Commissioner, Reasi Babila Rakwal; SSP Amit Gupta; ADDC, Jyoti Salathia; DFO, Jyotsana, ADC, Abdul Star; CPO, Sunita Kanchan; PO, ICDS, Anwar Banday, besides other district Officers along with Tehsildars and Executive Engineers attended the meeting.

The DDC gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the ongoing developmental works being executed by different departments in the district. The DDC highlighted the achievements under different sectors and informed that the district has recorded 56% expenditure against the released funds.

The Div Com directed the concerned departments to mobilize their men and machinery for effective implementation and coverage of 100% eligible beneficiaries under all schemes. He directed the officers to work in coordination for better results at the grassroots level. Timely and effective redressal of public grievances was also stressed upon by the Div Com.

The PDD was asked to regulate the power supply in the city and peripheral areas, and avoid unscheduled power cuts.

Regarding shortage of drinking water, he directed the PHE authorities to start all the schemes under JJM and regulate and ensure the water supply in the District and replace the damaged pipes at an earliest.

The Chief Education Officer was directed to prepare a plan for rationalization of teaching staff in the district to resolve the problem of shortage of teaching staff in the schools.

PWD, RDD and other departments were directed to expedite the tendering and estimation process in their respective departments.

While reviewing the road and Division wise progress of PMGSY/PWD/NABARD projects, the Div Com directed the concerned authorities to expedite the progress of work and achieve the targets set by the Government as per the timeline. He also directed the AD Employment for conducting awareness camps/training programmes in collaboration with Tourism/Hotels Association.

The Div Com also directed SSP Reasi to conduct awareness camps/counselling sessions to rehabilitate drug addicts and take necessary preventive measures to stop all such activities.

He also directed JPDCL to repair the transformers so as to provide uninterrupted power supply to the general public.100%saturation to be achieved under CSS.

He also directed SE/Xens PHE Reasi and Dharmari for holding awareness Camps to create awareness about the Jal Jeevan Mission including the constitution of Paani Samitis. He asked Animal Husbandry and Agriculture departments to formulate comprehensive plans for promoting Dairy development schemes and high density crops. The SDM Katra, CHO were asked to rope in PRIs to increase the presence of FPOs and work on branding of walnuts.

The Div Com also directed for speeding up of the works under MANGERA, Physical verification of the progress of work on roads taken up under City & Town and NABARD schemes and submit the report to Deputy Commissioner for further necessary action.