Div Com unveils Masala Craft Live Kitchen, Outdoor Active Video Wall at Jammu Club

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Divisional Commissioner Jammu and vice president of Jammu Club, Ramesh Kumar inaugurated the Masala Craft Live Kitchen and Outdoor Active Video Wall in the Club premises here today in presence of Gaurav Gupta, Club’s secretary and Managing Committee members.

The Divisional Commissioner praised the efforts of the present team of Jammu Club headed by its secretary for their dedication and hard work in bringing this initiative to fruition. He expressed his hope for the continued success of the Club’s endeavors in the near future.

Gaurav Gupta, in his address, highlighted some of the earlier initiatives undertaken by the present team under the visionary leadership of the Club’s vice president which include the recently inaugurated Family Lounge, Rooftop Restaurant Aakaash, Dinner Restaurant and the renovation of the Bar and Committee Room. He further mentioned that the upcoming project’s Renovation of the Health Club, newly constructed Yoga & Zumba studio and the Main Kitchen of the Club is currently in progress.

He said that the Masala Craft Live Kitchen and Outdoor Active Video Wall mark another significant addition to the amenities offered by the Jammu Club. This new facility is expected to enhance the dining experience of the members and provide a unique entertainment option through the outdoor video wall, he added.

Gupta also acknowledged the contributions of Vikram Sharma (chairman, IT Sub-Committee of the Club) and Ashwani Gupta (chairman, Catering-Sub Committee of the Club) for the completion of Masala Craft Live Kitchen and Outdoor Active Video Wall.

He assured the Club members that this positive momentum will continue in the future, with the cooperation of the esteemed members of this prestigious club. He also informed that the Club is also screening the much-awaited India-Cricket Pakistan Live Match on Saturday for the cricket lovers in the Club.

Managing Committee members present on the occasion were Ashok Gandotra, Ashok Sharma, Ajay Sabherwal, Indu Puri, Kavita Gupta and Dr Sandeep Singh. Moreover, ex-secretaries KK Khosa, Vinod Sharma and Rattandeep Singh Anand were also present.