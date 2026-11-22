Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal today chaired a meeting to review the key revenue-related issues and assess the progress made in the resolution of the same across the Jammu Division.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed on a close check on re-encroachment on State land and Kahcharai. He directed the DCs to take concrete measures to remove existing encroachments in a time-bound manner and conduct regular anti-encroachment drives across their respective districts.

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He further asked the DCs to ensure that concerned Tehsildars visit the sites of retrieved land, take necessary measures to secure the retrieved land against re-encroachment and maintain proper records and details of all land retrieved from encroachers.

Assessing working of the department, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed progress of revenue record digitisation, delivery of online revenue services, land acquisition cases, mutation attestation and maintenance of revenue records.

Emphasising timely delivery of public services, the Div Com directed the DCs to ensure strict implementation of the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) and clear all pending cases within the prescribed timelines, leaving no pendency at any level.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the AgriStack initiative and creation of Farmers' IDs, conferment of ownership rights to Displaced Persons (DPs) and West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) and reconstruction of missing or dilapidated Musavis and Lathas.

The Div Com asked the DCs to hold meetings with Tehsildars and Patwaris and obtain proper certification regarding the non-availability of the concerned Musavis and Lathas.

Other important issues discussed included the progress of departmental enquiries, RDA and vigilance cases and disposal of public grievances received through the J&K Grievance Redressal Portal and JK Raabta.

The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed land acquisition and land transfer cases pertaining to security forces and other government departments, besides the status of mutation of defence land.

The meeting further reviewed the proposed BSNL tower sites across different districts.. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners Revenue and Sub-Divisional Magistrates of all districts of Jammu division.