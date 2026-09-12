Div Com reviews status of NAPS-PRAGATI implementation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review the status and to decide the way forward for proper implementation of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)-PRAGATI in Jammu Division.

Director, Skill Development Department, J&K, Dr Owais Ahmad; Managing Director, JPDCL G P Singh; all Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division; Director, Geology and Mining J&K; Excise Commissioner J&K; Regional Officer, NHAI, Jammu; senior officers of NHIDCL, NHPC, BRO/SAMPARK and other concerned departments attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

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Director, Skill Development Department, J&K, Dr Owais Ahmad briefed the Divisional Commissioner on the progress achieved under the scheme and apprised the meeting about establishment and candidate registration, apprenticeship targets, participation of CPSUs, contractors and private establishments and issues related to e-KYC and portal data.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners and concerned departments to ensure registration of all eligible establishments, with special focus on major establishments having 30 or more employees, besides bringing eligible contractors, vendors, project-level establishments, industries, hotels, private schools and other establishments on the NAPS portal.

He further directed major CPSUs and organisations to register their eligible projects separately, wherever applicable and ensure that their contracting agencies also register and engage apprentices. The DCs were asked to undertake establishment-wise mapping in their respective districts and designate Nodal Officers for regular monitoring and reporting.

Emphasising time-bound action, the Divisional Commissioner directed all concerned to complete the registration exercise and achieve the assigned targets by the stipulated deadline. He also stressed resolving e-KYC and other technical issues promptly so that actual registration figures are accurately reflected on the portal.

He underscored the need to maximise apprenticeship opportunities for local youth by strengthening coordination among departments, CPSUs, industries and private establishments and linking eligible youth with workplace-based training and employment opportunities.