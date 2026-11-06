Div Com reviews status of land acquisition cases of BSF, CRPF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal today chaired a meeting to review the progress of land acquisition and transfer cases pertaining to the BSF, CRPF in the Jammu Division.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the progress of land acquisition by J&K Police for accommodating BSF companies and the identification of suitable state land for the establishment of five additional BSF battalions in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts.

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The meeting also discussed land-related issues concerning BOPs, the proposed 135-feet border fencing and pending cases involving the acquisition and transfer of state land to CRPF and other security agencies.

The Inspector General BSF presented a detailed overview of the land acquisition and requisition cases pending at various levels across the districts. The concerned Deputy Commissioners apprised the Divisional Commissioner of the latest status of individual cases and the issues hindering their resolution.

Taking serious note of the pending matters, the Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to undertake a case-wise examination of all pending proposals and ensure their time-bound disposal.

He further directed the concerned district administrations and representatives of the security forces to conduct joint field visits for physical verification of the identified land, wherever required, to resolve discrepancies and address site-related issues. The Deputy Commissioners were further asked to personally monitor the progress of cases falling under their jurisdiction and take proactive measures to resolve bottlenecks in coordination with the concerned departments and security agencies.

The Divisional Commissioner also stressed the need for close inter-departmental coordination, timely submission of requisite documents and removal of procedural hurdles to facilitate the expeditious transfer and acquisition of land.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General BSF, Jammu and Inspector General CRPF, Jammu, in person, while Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of Jammu Division participated virtually.