Div Com reviews status for timely rollout of healthcare services at AIIMS Awantipora

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: To ensure the timely rollout of healthcare services at AIIMS Awantipora from October 31, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg on Friday chaired a meeting to review the status of pending issues and expedite their resolution.

The meeting took up several critical matters concerning the operational readiness of the institution, including electricity supply for the running of water supply system, commissioning of the dedicated power sub-station, land-related issues and the fire safety measures.

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On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to resolve the pending inter-departmental issues by Monday and ensure electricity supply for the water supply system.

Regard the commissioning of the power station, the Div Com directed KPDCL to issue the requisite No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) at the earliest so that the uninterrupted electricity shall be provided to the institute.

He further directed the Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, to provide necessary assistance and guidance to CPWD engineers for the expeditious resolution of land-related issues pertaining to the facility.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed DC Pulwana to make adequate arrangements for transportation facility of the general public up to the entrance of AIIMS Awantipora, ensuring convenient access to the hospital.

Regarding issuance of NOC for fire safety, the Div Com directed concerned officers to conduct joint inspection of the facility and issue the certification by 5th October.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Director, AIIMS Awantipora; SSP Traffic; and concerned officers and engineers from PHE, KPDCL and different wings of CPWD.