Div Com reviews Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra arrangements at Banihal

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 20: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today visited Banihal and conducted a comprehensive review of arrangements for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan apprised the Divisional Commissioner about preparations by the district administration and line departments to ensure the convenience, safety and welfare of pilgrims.

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During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner inspected Yatra Camp Lamber and reviewed facilities for pilgrims, including accommodation, sanitation, drinking water, power supply, medical care and security. He took stock of the installation of toilet units, waste management systems, water supply, power infrastructure and bedding capacity, and directed departments concerned to ensure all facilities remain operational well before the Yatra.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the District Administration to put in place fire safety measures at lodging centres, langar sites and other locations witnessing pilgrim footfall, and to maintain readiness of fire tenders and emergency response teams throughout the Yatra period.

Among those present were SDM Banihal besides officers from departments associated with the Yatra management.