Div Com reviews restoration works across Jammu Division

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the damage caused by recent rains in all districts of Jammu division and to take stock of ongoing restoration and relief works.

The Div Com directed the Managing Director of JPDCL to ensure that all restoration works pertaining to damaged power infrastructure are completed on a priority basis so that supply to affected areas is normalised at the earliest.

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Reviewing the pace of relief operations, the Div Com took stock of the ex-gratia disbursement to affected families across all districts and directed Deputy Commissioners to expedite the process so that no eligible beneficiary is left out.

The meeting undertook a detailed review of the power and water supply position in the affected areas. With more rains forecast on July 29 and 30, the Div Com directed all Deputy Commissioners to arrange essential commodities, including foodgrains, LPG cylinders and other items of daily use, well in advance so that there is no disruption in supply during the spell.

He also directed the Health Department to ensure sufficient stock of medicines at all health facilities in vulnerable areas and to position adequate medical staff so that any emergency can be met promptly.

The Power and Jal Shakti Department officers apprised the meeting of the status of water supply pumping and the functioning of tube wells and dug wells in the affected districts and were directed to restore these on priority.

The Div Com underlined the need to strengthen flood protection measures and ensure public safety. He directed that school buildings found unsafe or damaged be locked and not used until repairs are carried out, keeping in view the safety of children.

He directed that roads closed due to landslides, shooting stones or damage be restored and opened for traffic on a war-footing basis, and directed the departments concerned to take up immediate repair and desilting of drains and water channels to prevent water-logging in case of further rains.

All Chief Education Officers (CEOs) were directed to take an immediate call on declaring a holiday in schools in the event of heavy rains, to ensure the safety of students.

The Div Com also sought a comprehensive district-wise assessment of damage to roads and other public infrastructure, along with a status report on ex-gratia relief distribution, from all Deputy Commissioners.

Concluding the meeting, the Div Com directed that the water level of rivers, streams and nallahs across the division be kept under constant watch and that people be alerted well in time in case of any eventuality.

Among those present were Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners of different districts, Chief Engineers of the Power Development Department (PDD), Jal Shakti (PHE) and PWD (R&B), Director Agriculture, Director School Education and other officers concerned of line departments of the division.