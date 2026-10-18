Div Com reviews progress on conferment of ownership rights to DPs, WPRs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal, today chaired a meeting to review the progress on the conferment of ownership rights to Displaced Persons (DPs) and West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) under the relevant Government Orders, including Government Orders No. 100, 101 and 105.

During detailed deliberations, the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division apprised the chair of the district-wise progress in the receipt, scrutiny, approval and disposal of claims, besides highlighting issues requiring intervention for expeditious processing of cases.

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Emphasising time-bound disposal of claims, the Divisional Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to expedite verification of pending cases and strengthen coordination among district administrations, SDMs, tehsil offices and the Custodian Department. He stressed that eligible beneficiaries should not face unnecessary delays in securing their rightful ownership claims.

The Divisional Commissioner called for a thorough review of rejected cases and directed officers to examine the grounds of rejection on merit, ensuring that every decision is supported by proper justification. He emphasised that eligible claims must be dealt with fairly and transparently and called for the involvement of senior revenue officers wherever required to review such cases.

He also underscored the need to intensify outreach efforts to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are informed about the scheme and encouraged to submit their claims. Deputy Commissioners were directed to organise awareness camps, undertake field visits, contact beneficiaries individually and coordinate with relevant organisations to facilitate the submission of applications and requisite documents.

Reviewing cases referred to the Custodian Department, the Divisional Commissioner directed the officers concerned to promptly address observations and deficiencies and resubmit the cases without delay. He also stressed the need to deploy additional staff, including Patwaris and other revenue functionaries, wherever necessary to accelerate verification and processing.

The meeting also deliberated on procedural issues concerning documentation required to establish land allotment and possession under the relevant Government Orders. The Divisional Commissioner said that the matter would be taken up with the competent authorities for necessary clarification.

Directing all districts to adhere to prescribed timelines, the Div Com called for accelerated progress during October and measurable improvement before the next review meeting.

Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch, along with Additional Deputy Commissioners and other senior officers, attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.