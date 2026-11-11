Div Com reviews progress of works at Mubarak Mandi Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal, today chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing projects at the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex.

During the meeting, Divisional Commissioner reviewed the status of various heritage conservation projects, including the restoration of Darbar Hall, Raja Ram Singh Palace, Raja Amar Singh Palace, Dogra Art Museum and other historic structures. He took stock of the physical and financial progress of the ongoing works.

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The meeting also discussed key developmental projects aimed at improving accessibility and visitor facilities at the heritage complex, including the proposed multi-level parking facility, construction of a connecting flyover from Jullaka Mohalla and development of heritage-related infrastructure. He also reviewed the status of the proposed vertical lift connecting the Cable Car Project with Mubarak Mandi.

Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned departments to furnish a comprehensive list of issues and bottlenecks affecting the execution of ongoing projects so that these could be addressed in a coordinated manner. He also called for a survey to assess the daily footfall of visitors at the heritage complex to facilitate better planning and improvement of visitor facilities.

He stressed the need for coordinated efforts among all concerned departments and agencies for timely completion of the ongoing projects.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner, JMC, Executive Director, MMJHS Jammu, SE PWD(R&B) and other concerned officers.