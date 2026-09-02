Div Com reviews progress of road connectivity projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today convened a meeting to review the progress of ongoing projects being executed by NHAI, NHIDCL, Beacon/Sampark and PMGSY across the Division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Rakesh Minhas; Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Ashok Kumar Sharma; Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division; Joint Director, Geology & Mining, Jammu; senior officers of NHAI, Sampark, PMGSY Jammu, PWD Jammu and NHIDCL; besides other concerned officers, who participated in person and through virtual mode.

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The Deputy Commissioners and senior officers of the concerned departments and executing agencies briefed the chair about the current status and progress of ongoing projects in the areas of their respective districts, besides apprising him of issues and bottlenecks requiring intervention.

The Divisional Commissioner undertook a detailed review of roads, bridges, tunnels, four-laning works, drainage and other connectivity work, with focus on physical progress, financial issues, land acquisition, compensation, RoW, forest and wildlife clearances, utility shifting and other field-level constraints.

The Divisional Commissioner sought detailed feedback on the progress of different road sections along the National Highway from Jammu to Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Banihal besides, Akhnoor to Poonch and other areas. He directed the executing agencies to expedite improvement of riding surfaces, rectification of damaged/vulnerable stretches and strengthening of road approaches, while ensuring strict adherence to prescribed safety and quality standards.

Reviewing tunnel and four-laning projects, the Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned agencies to accelerate the pace and adhere strictly to committed timelines. He emphasized adequate deployment of manpower, machinery and safety measures, particularly at vulnerable stretches and construction sites.

The meeting also reviewed compensation and collateral damage cases, including cases involving affected structures, RoW and slide-affected areas. The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned agencies to verify the relevant records and expedite eligible payments and pending cases, while ensuring proper follow-up of matters pending before courts and competent authorities.

Issues concerning forest and wildlife clearances, compensation afforestation and mitigation measures were also reviewed. The concerned agencies were directed to maintain close coordination with the Forest and Wildlife authorities and complete all statutory requirements without delay.

The Divisional Commissioner expressed concern over delays in certain works despite availability of funds and awarded contracts. He directed the executing agencies to mobilize adequate resources, increase the pace of work and fix responsibility for avoidable delays. He also stressed regular field inspections and immediate rectification of potholes, damaged riding surfaces and sliding/vulnerable locations.

Reviewing drainage and utility works in market/shopping areas, the Divisional Commissioner directed execution in manageable stretches in coordination with the local administration so that public movement and business activities are not disrupted.

The Divisional Commissioner reiterated that no avoidable delay in critical infrastructure projects would be tolerated and directed all stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure timely completion of projects and improved connectivity across Jammu Division.