Div Com reviews progress of National Highway projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review the progress of various National Highway projects being executed across Jammu Division.

The Div Com undertook a detailed review of different packages of the Jammu-Poonch, Jammu-Doda and Jammu-Kishtwar National Highway projects, besides other ongoing works in the division.

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He interacted with the Deputy Commissioners and conducted a district-wise review of the projects in their respective jurisdictions. Issues affecting the progress of works, including land transfer, mutation, payment of compensation, finalisation of awards and other procedural matters, were discussed in detail. The Deputy Commissioners were directed to take up the pending cases on priority and ensure their expeditious disposal.

Representatives of BRO/Sampark, NHAI and NHIDCL briefed the chair on the physical progress of works under their respective packages, the current status of execution and the timelines fixed for completion.

Stressing the need for timely completion of these strategic projects, the Div Com directed the district administrations to adopt a proactive approach towards identification and removal of bottlenecks. He asked them to hold regular follow-up meetings with the executing agencies and ensure that pending issues are resolved without delay.

He also directed the representatives of the executing agencies to adhere strictly to the timelines fixed for completion of the projects. He called for deployment of adequate manpower and machinery, close coordination with the district administrations and strict adherence to prescribed quality standards.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, JPDCL; Deputy Commissioners of all districts; Director, Geology & Mining, J&K; Regional Officer, NHAI Jammu; Chief Engineer, Project Beacon/Sampark; Chief Engineer, PMGSY Jammu; Chief Engineers of PWD Jammu zone and PWD Chenab Valley Zone; Executive Director, NHIDCL Jammu, along with General Managers; and Project Directors of NHAI, Udhampur, Jammu and Ramban.