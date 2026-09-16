Div Com reviews progress of National Clean Air Program

*Committee approves ITLS at identified locations of Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review the progress in implementation of the approved Action Plan for improvement of air quality in Jammu District under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

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The Divisional Commissioner is also the Chairperson of the District Level Monitoring Committee for monitoring the approved action Plan under NCAP.

Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, Devansh Yadav, Member Secretary of the Committee; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Rakesh Minhas- the Member; Joint Commissioner JMC Abdul Sattar - the Nodal Officer; a representative from the J&K Pollution Control Committee, besides other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

The Member Secretary briefed the Committee about the NCAP Action Plan 2026-27, including the financial allocation, expenditure, completed and ongoing works and proposed interventions aimed at improving air quality in Jammu city. He also listed other physical and financial achievements.

The Committee reviewed various measures under the Action Plan, including road and footpath improvement, development of green spaces and vertical gardens, park improvement, pothole repair, traffic management, solid waste and construction & demolition waste management, besides the awareness activities.

After detailed deliberations, the Committee approved the Integrated Traffic Light System (ITLS) at identified locations in Jammu to strengthen traffic management through an integrated and coordinated system.

The Committee also approved the supplementary plan and plantation proposal for Kot Bhalwal and Bhagwati Nagar, aimed at strengthening green cover and improving the urban environment.

The Committee further decided to re-examine the projects proposed to be taken up under the NCAP Action Plan 2026-27, with a focus on prioritising interventions having greater impact on air quality and ensuring effective utilisation of available resources.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to ensure timely completion of ongoing works and put in place a sustainable mechanism for proper maintenance of assets created under NCAP. He stressed that new green spaces, parks and other interventions be developed at suitable locations where their regular upkeep can be ensured.

He further directed the officers to expedite implementation of the approved measures, with emphasis on dust control, road improvement, traffic management, greenery and effective solid waste management for achieving the objectives of the National Clean Air Programme.