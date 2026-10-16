Div Com reviews preparations for Basohli Utsav

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 15: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr. Vikas Kundal, today visited Basohli to review preparations for the annual Basohli Utsav-2026, scheduled to be held from October 19 to 21.

The Divisional Commissioner chaired a meeting with officers and stakeholders at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Basohli, to assess the status of preparations, inter-departmental coordination and arrangements for the smooth and successful conduct of the festival.

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During the visit, he inspected key venues, including the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), Basohli, designated for the Investment Summit; Rani Talaab, where an art exhibition is being organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Jammu; the iconic Atal Setu, the venue for Eravati Aarti; Janj Ghar, earmarked for recreational activities; and Government Model Higher Secondary School, Basohli.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Jal Shakti Department and Municipal Committee to ensure uninterrupted power supply, adequate drinking water and proper cleanliness and sanitation at all festival venues.

The General Manager, District Industries Centre (DIC), was directed to make comprehensive arrangements for the Investment Summit, while the Chief Medical Officer was asked to ensure adequate medical facilities and emergency healthcare services throughout the festival.

The Public Works Department (PWD), Forest Department and other concerned agencies were directed to complete all assigned works within the stipulated timelines and ensure venue readiness, public safety, effective crowd management and proper visitor facilitation. He stressed the need for close coordination among departments and regular monitoring to identify and address any gaps well before the commencement of the festival.

Emphasising the significance of Basohli Utsav in showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage, promoting tourism and highlighting its investment potential, the Divisional Commissioner called upon all departments and stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure the successful and befitting conduct of the event.

The century-old open-air Ramleela will remain a major attraction of Basohli Utsav-2026. The three-day festival will also feature a half marathon, bike rally, Youth Parliament, exhibition-cum-workshops and activities showcasing the region's rich traditions, local art, cuisine and tourism potential.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma, SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Basohli Pankaj Bagotra, CEO, Basohli-Bani Development Authority, B. R. Tandon, General Manager, DIC, Mushtaq Chaudhary, CMO Dr. Vijay Raina, Executive Engineers of the concerned departments, DFO Basohli, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Basohli, and other concerned officers were present during the visit and meeting.