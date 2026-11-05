Div Com reviews measures to prevent bird hazards around Jammu Airport

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal, chaired a meeting to review the measures being taken to prevent bird hazards in the vicinity of Jammu Airport and ensure safe airport operations.

The meeting was attended by Member Secretary, J&K Pollution Control Board, Jammu; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; AOC, Air Force Station Jammu and other concerned officers.

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During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various factors contributing to the gathering of birds around the airport. The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the action taken on the agenda points discussed in previous meetings.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned departments to ensure that no fresh garbage is dumped in the identified area and that the existing garbage is transported through the designated route. He further stressed the need to reduce the overall volume of garbage to minimise the attraction of birds.

He directed the concerned authorities to impose penalties, as per the prescribed norms. He also stressed the need for trenching along the access road leading to the garbage dumping site and regular monitoring to prevent unauthorised dumping.

The Divisional Commissioner further asked the Air Force authorities to explore preventive measures and adopt best practices followed at other airports to effectively address the issue of bird hazards.

The meeting also discussed new agenda points, including the threat posed by drones to airport operations, the issue of a 40-metre microwave tower located close to the western side of the runway and the inaccessibility of Landoi Nallah.