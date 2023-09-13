Div Com reviews land issues of Industries Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the establishment of Industrial Estates in the districts and the land related issues of the Industries & Commerce Department.

The Div Com reviewed in detail the land acquisition for Industrial Estates in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur districts and bottlenecks being confronted by the stakeholder departments.

The meeting was attended by MD SIDCO/SICOP, Inderjeet; MD JPDCL, Shivanant Tayal; Chief Conservator of Forest, B Mohan Dass; Regional Director Pollution Control Board, Sat Paul; besides Chief Engineers of JPDCL, Assistant Commissioner Central, Angrej Singh; while Director Industries, Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussions were held regarding augmentation of existing and development of new estates, besides the progress made in resolving the land related issues of the Industries Department pending in the districts.

The concerned Deputy Commissioner apprised the Div Com about the current status of each case. It was informed that most of the issues have been resolved and those pending would be resolved soon.

The Div Com instructed DCs to cooperate with the Industries Department in sorting out the pending land issues. The functionaries of the Industries Department were also asked to stay in touch with DCs and revenue officers to seek coordination for resolving the issues on time.

The Div Com instructed DC Samba, Kathua, Jammu and Udhampur to demarcate the identified land and hand over the same to the Industries and Commerce Department for establishment of Industrial Estates. The DCs were also instructed to resolve the land issues for approach roads to the sites.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also reviewed the power supply, water supply, roads to industrial estates. He instructed concerned DCs to ensure that all the facilities are available to industrial estates.

MD JPDCL was asked to resolve issues of power supply to existing industrial estates and explore provisions for providing sufficient supply to new industrial estates.

The Div Com called for proactive anticipation of District Administration and concerned departments to develop a favorable ecosystem for setting up more industries.