Div Com reviews land acquisition for Khelani-Kishtwar-Chatroo; Jammu-Akhnoor Roads

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today reviewed the progress on land acquisition for National Highway 244 Khelani- Kishtwar- Chatroo and Jammu Akhnoor Road at a meeting with concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Central, ACR Jammu, besides senior functionaries of NHIDCL and other concerned, while Deputy Commissioner Doda and Kishtwar attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The meeting had threadbare discussions on various land acquisition cases of both the road projects and the concerned Deputy Commissioners apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the present status. It was informed that most of the land acquisition cases have been resolved in their respective districts.

The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the progress on disbursement of compensation to the land owners.

It was informed in the meeting that the disbursement of compensation is in progress.

The Div Com directed all the concerned officers to expedite the process of land acquisition and disbursement of compensation for the smooth execution of work on both the road projects.