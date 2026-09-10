Div Com reviews forest lands demarcation, sets two months’ deadline

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting of senior officers to review the progress on demarcation of forest lands in Jammu Division and discuss the issues related to demarcation exercise.

The meeting was attended by Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, Senthil Kumar; Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division; Conservators of Forests and Divisional Forest Officers. Officers stationed outside Jammu attended the meeting through virtual mode.

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Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, Senthil Kumar, briefed the meeting on the status of forest lands demarcation and highlighted issues related to old and incomplete records, maps, boundary descriptions and Tatima in certain forest areas. He informed that out of 1,555 forest areas in Jammu Division, around 215 have been identified as difficult forests requiring joint surveys with the Revenue Department. He further informed that around 24,000 boundary pillars are required to be installed in these forests, while nearly 25,000 boundary pillars have already been installed in the last three months.

Reviewing the progress, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Revenue and Forest authorities to undertake joint demarcation of the forest lands on priority and ensure proper installation of boundary pillars after demarcation. He directed that the exercise be carried out through coordinated field teams and be properly recorded by the concerned departments.

Ramesh Kumar further directed the concerned officers to finalize a district-wise schedule within one week in consultation with all DFOs and concerned Revenue officers. The schedule shall clearly indicate the areas to be covered, field teams, responsible officers, Range Officers and dates for the field exercise. He also fixed a two-month timeline for completion of the demarcation exercise and directed all Deputy Commissioners and DFOs to ensure strict adherence to the schedule and the timelines thereof.

The Divisional Commissioner further directed that the composition of field teams be decided at the local level according to the sensitivity and complexity of the area. While routine cases may be handled by suitable Revenue officials, including Naib Tehsildars; Tehsildar-level officers may be associated in sensitive or complex cases requiring higher-level intervention.

Reviewing forest lands issues related to roads and other infrastructure projects, the Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to expedite cases involving alternate land and transfer proposals and take up pending matters with the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

He also directed DFOs to provide necessary guidance to the concerned departmental authorities for timely processing of cases on the PARIVESH Portal, particularly with regard to uploading of requisite information and to resolve minor issues at the local level through proper coordination.