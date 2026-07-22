Div Com reviews flood preparedness in Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, July 21: In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Kulgam to assess the district's preparedness for potential weather-related emergencies and evaluate the readiness of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

At the outset, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Shahzad Alam, presented a detailed overview of the district's preparedness, highlighting department-wise mitigation strategies and the operational readiness of relief, rescue, and rehabilitation mechanisms.

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Reviewing the flood protection and mitigation measures undertaken by various departments and agencies, the Divisional Commissioner directed all concerned officers to maintain a high level of preparedness and ensure the immediate deployment of field teams to effectively respond to any emergency.

He emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of water levels, vulnerability mapping of flood-prone villages, strategic deployment of manpower and machinery, and ensuring the full operational readiness of the disaster response system and the district control room.

The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the status of essential public services, including telecommunications, healthcare, drinking water supply, electricity, and the availability of essential commodities across the district. He instructed the concerned departments to ensure uninterrupted services during any adverse weather situation.

Highlighting the importance of timely communication, he stressed the need for issuing public advisories and strengthening awareness initiatives among vulnerable communities to minimize the impact of any potential flood situation.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional Commissioner Revenue, Additional Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner Development, and other district and sectoral officers.