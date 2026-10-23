Div Com reviews district-wise progress of highway projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal, today chaired a meeting to review district-wise progress of highway projects in Jammu Division, with a focus on land acquisition, revenue matters and other issues affecting project execution under NHAI, NHIDCL, Project Beacon, Project Sampark and PMGSY.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the status of land acquisition cases, pending revenue matters and other bottlenecks impeding the progress of ongoing highway projects across the districts of Jammu Division. He held detailed discussions with the concerned Deputy Commissioners, revenue officers and representatives of the executing agencies regarding district-wise progress and issues requiring immediate intervention.

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The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to ensure close coordination among district administrations, revenue authorities and executing agencies for expeditious resolution of pending matters. He stressed that all land-related issues must be examined on priority and resolved in a time-bound manner in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures.

He further directed the concerned departments to ensure timely submission of requisite documents, maintain regular coordination and take all necessary measures to remove bottlenecks affecting the execution of highway projects.

Emphasising the importance of road infrastructure in strengthening regional connectivity and accelerating socio-economic development, the Divisional Commissioner called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to ensure that pending land acquisition and revenue-related issues do not cause avoidable delays in project implementation.

During the meeting, representatives of Project Sampark briefed the chair on the current status and progress of ongoing projects.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Jammu Division, Regional Officers of NHAI Jammu, Chief Engineer Project Beacon, Chief Engineer Project Sampark, Chief Engineer, PWD Chenab Zone, Project Directors of NHAI, Executive Director of NHIDCL and other senior officers of the concerned departments, both in person and through virtual mode.