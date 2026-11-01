Div Com reviews City Action Plan under NCAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal, who is also the Chairman of the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), today chaired a meeting at his office chamber to review the City Action Plan for 2026-27.

During the meeting, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Ayushi Sudan, briefed the Chair about the proposed infrastructure improvement projects and ongoing initiatives under the City Action Plan, with particular focus on road improvement, pavement development, urban beautification, creation of green spaces and measures to mitigate dust pollution.

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The JMC Commissioner apprised the meeting of various projects undertaken under the plan, including road improvement and pavement development works. The status of completed projects and proposed interventions for further strengthening urban infrastructure were also discussed.

The meeting held detailed deliberations on upgrading existing infrastructure, including roads, pavements and public spaces, besides the development of parks, plantation and landscaping to enhance green cover and provide improved recreational facilities to the public.

The proposed initiatives also include improvement of the existing Tawi Riverfront infrastructure and strengthening of the drainage interception system. The meeting was informed about the functioning of the Intermediate Pumping Station and the progress achieved in intercepting drains to ensure better wastewater management.

Development of public spaces, including parks and parking facilities, was also discussed, with emphasis on optimum utilisation of available land, improvement of public amenities and ensuring greater accessibility for the community.

Emphasising the importance of public participation, the Divisional Commissioner stressed the need to regularly seek feedback and suggestions from citizens while planning and executing development projects. He observed that community involvement and public consultation are essential for ensuring the effectiveness and long-term sustainability of urban development initiatives.

The Divisional Commissioner called for coordinated efforts by all concerned departments for effective implementation of the City Action Plan, with a focus on improving environmental quality, mitigating air pollution, strengthening urban infrastructure and creating cleaner and greener public spaces across Jammu city.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Minga Sherpa; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Ayushi Sudan; Joint Commissioner (H&S) and Nodal Officer-NCAP, Abdul Star; representatives of JKPCC Jammu and other concerned officers.