Div Com Reviews Bird Hazards, Drone Threats To Jammu Airport

JAMMU, Nov 4: Amid concerns over bird hazards, potential drone threats and other safety risks around Jammu Airport, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal on Wednesday reviewed measures by various departments to safeguard flight operations and ensure airport safety.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, Kundal asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities to explore additional preventive measures and adopt best practices followed at other airports to effectively mitigate bird hazards and minimise risks to aircraft operations, an official said.

An official spokesperson said the meeting deliberated on various factors contributing to bird congregation around the airport, besides discussing new agenda points, including the threat posed by drones to airport operations and the issue of a 40-metre microwave tower located close to the western side of the runway.

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The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned departments to ensure that no fresh garbage is dumped in the identified area and that the existing garbage is transported through the designated route.

He further stressed the need to reduce the overall volume of garbage to minimise attraction of birds.

He directed the concerned authorities to impose penalties, as per the prescribed norms.

He also stressed the need for trenching along the access road leading to the garbage dumping site and regular monitoring to prevent unauthorised dumping.