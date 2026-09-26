Div Com reviews arrangements for Navratra Festival in Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 25: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming Navratra Festival 2026, scheduled to be held from October 11 to 19 in Katra.

Comprehensive programme of religious, cultural and entertainment activities proposed during the festival, aimed at providing an enriching experience to pilgrims and tourists while showcasing the rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions of Jammu and Kashmir were discussed elaborately in the meeting.

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The Divisional Commissioner reviewed the arrangements proposed to be put in place by various departments and agencies for the smooth conduct of the festival. Detailed discussions were held on security and traffic management, sanitation and cleanliness, water and power supply, road maintenance, illumination, decoration, fire safety, transportation and other essential arrangements.

The meeting also discussed the arrangements for Shobha Yatra, Prabhat Pheris, All India Devotional Song Competition, Cultural Programmes, Bhagwat Katha, Wrestling Competition, Kavi Sammelan and other events planned as part of the festival.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed the importance of close coordination among all concerned departments and agencies to ensure that all arrangements are completed well in advance. He directed the officers to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims, tourists, artists and visitors besides maintaining cleanliness and an attractive festive ambience across Katra town.

The Divisional Commissioner further directed all concerned departments to ensure round-the-clock availability of manpower and essential services on a 24×7 basis during the festival period so that any issue arising during the celebrations is addressed promptly.

DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Shiv Kumar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Kumar Abhishek, Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Mukund Tibrewal and other concerned officers were present during the meeting.